Treasure Island police search for pilot of ultralight aircraft seen illegally flying over Gulf of Mexico

By Published:
Treasure Island Police Department

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Treasure Island Police Department needs the public’s help in finding the owner or pilot of an ultralight aircraft that was seen illegally flying over the Treasure Island waters between Isle of Capri and Eleanor Island in John’s Pass.

It’s been spotted multiple times over the past week taking off from a “slow speed, minimum wake” zone and flying along the beach over the Gulf of Mexico.

The city’s rules and regulations prohibit any type of aircraft from taking off from park land, water or beach unless its an emergency.

“This is a congested recreational spot, favored by many swimmers and boaters, and the pilot’s reckless behavior placed many unsuspecting visitors at risk,” said the Treasure Island Police Department in a post to Facebook.

Anyone with information on the pilot or owner of the aircraft has been asked to contact the Treasure Island Police Department at 727-547-4595 and reference case number TI17-4985.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s