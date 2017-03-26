Tennessee teenager killed by guardrail billed for its replacement

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man says his teenage daughter was billed nearly $3,000 for a guardrail that killed her in a wreck four months ago.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the Tennessee Department of Transportation says the bill was a mistake, and Steven Eimers’ family doesn’t have to pay to replace the guardrail.

TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi apologized for what he says was a processing error. He says another letter is being sent to the family.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Eimers’ 17-year-old daughter, Hannah, was killed Nov. 1 when her car left interstate 75 near Niota, traveled into the median and hit the end of the guardrail with the driver’s door. The highway patrol said the guardrail impaled the vehicle and hit the teen in the head and chest.

