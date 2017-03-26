Tampa driver dead after piece of metal goes through windshield on I-275

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man is dead after Florida Highway Patrol officers say a piece of metal went through his windshield while he was driving.
According to the FHP crash report, 33-year-old Leonardo Landin was headed south on I-275 near Lois Avenue on Friday when a large piece of metal went through his windshield and hit him.
Investigators say Landin lost control of his car after the metal incapacitated him, and hit a concrete barrier wall then a guardrail.
Landin was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital, where he died on Saturday.
Officers say the metal that hit him was possibly from a commercial motor vehicle.
