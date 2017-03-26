South Florida mom charged with lying about daughter’s kidnapping

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

GREENACRES, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a South Florida woman was arrested on charges of neglect and filing a false report after she made up a story that her 6-year-old daughter had been kidnapped.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said that Maria Irias was arrested Sunday after she admitted to making up the story.

The sheriff’s office says Irias told deputies she had been drinking all day on Saturday and had no recollection of where her daughter was because she was so drunk.

Her daughter was located a short time later.

Court records show Irias was being held in jail Sunday morning and couldn’t be reached for comment.

