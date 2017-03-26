South Carolina beats Florida in run to the Final Four

South Carolina forward Chris Silva (30) grabs a rebound against Florida during the second half of the East Regional championship game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK (AP) – South Carolina has completed its surprise run to the Final Four.

The seventh-seeded Gamecocks held on down the stretch to beat 4-seed Florida 77-70 in the East Region final in New York.

The Gamecocks’ tournament run included upsets of 2-seed Duke – the preseason No. 1-ranked team – and 3-seed Baylor.

South Carolina joins Gonzaga and Oregon in the national semifinals. Kentucky and North Carolina meet later Sunday to determine the last spot in Phoenix.

 

