South Carolina beats Florida in run to the Final Four

NEW YORK (AP) – South Carolina has completed its surprise run to the Final Four.
The seventh-seeded Gamecocks held on down the stretch to beat 4-seed Florida 77-70 in the East Region final in New York.
The Gamecocks’ tournament run included upsets of 2-seed Duke – the preseason No. 1-ranked team – and 3-seed Baylor.
South Carolina joins Gonzaga and Oregon in the national semifinals. Kentucky and North Carolina meet later Sunday to determine the last spot in Phoenix.
