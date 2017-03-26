President Trump supporters rally in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — About 100 people gathered in Clearwater on Saturday to march in support of President Donald Trump.

The group walked about two miles with signs and shirts showing their support for the President.

Those who attended the rally also donated food, clothes, money and toiletries to veterans and the homeless.

The organizers of the march the purpose was unity.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES