Political analysis: What issue should President Trump have tried to tackle first?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The man who wrote the art of the deal was unable to make a deal on health care last week.

President Donald Trump and the GOP’s plan to end Obamacare came up short and now that the stunning defeat is in the rearview mirror, looking back makes some believe the president didn’t know exactly what he was doing.

“He really didn’t reach out to democrats,” Adam Smith, political editor for the Tampa Bay Times, said.

“It shows he did not have a fundamental understanding of how government works,” Political Analyst Barry Edwards said.

But pointing the finger at the president can be too easy, according to Dr. Jay Wolfson, a professor of public health and medicine at the University of South Florida.

“It doesn’t erode his credibility,” Dr. Wolfson said. “It’s not his to do. He couldn’t have repealed the law. It’s not his job to do that. It’s Congress. Congress has to do its job.”

“Republicans have not shown they know how to govern,” Smith said. “They’ve shown they know how to fight. They’ve shown they know to oppose. They now control the whole ball of wax.”

But did the administration tackle the most relevant issue right out of the gate?

“I think it’s playing Monday morning quarterback. I think this is something they thought they could do because the Democrats snuck in Obamacare through their back door by bending some rules 8 years ago,” Dr. Wolfson said. “Problem is, is that we’re going to come in. We’re going to do a slam dunk. They were wrong they didn’t think it through.”

“Trump played deference to Paul Ryan who felt like Republicans had campaigned, had promised over and over again to repeal and replace Obamacare,” Smith said. “They needed to make good on that promise. It would have probably been much smarter to do what the White House wanted.”

So is it onto focusing on the economy from here?

“It should be onto the economy,” Dr. Wolfson said. “This is not going to go away, though. The plan was flawed to begin with.”

Whether it’s finger-pointing or playing Monday morning quarterback, our panel agreed the president has a lot to do, and nearly a whole term to do it.

“He’s got a whole agenda,” Edwards said. “He hasn’t done anything on his tax cuts. He hasn’t done anything on his economic stimulus. So, he’s gotta do something or is he just the President of mouth?”