Police: 1 dead, 14 injured in Ohio nightclub shooting

CINCINNATI (WFLA) — One person is dead and at least fourteen others are injured after a nightclub shooting in Cincinnati, according to NBC News.

Police say it happened early Sunday morning at the Cameo Nightclub when hundreds of people were inside. They believe there were at least a couple of shooters involved.

Police told NBC News there is no indication this is terrorism related.

Several of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

News Channel 8 is tracking this developing story and will bring you any updates as soon as they are available.

