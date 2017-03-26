Police: 1 dead, 14 injured in Ohio nightclub shooting

CINCINNATI (WFLA) — One person is dead and at least fourteen others are injured after a nightclub shooting in Cincinnati, according to NBC News.

Police say it happened early Sunday morning at the Cameo Nightclub when hundreds of people were inside. They believe there were at least a couple of shooters involved.

On scene Cameo Night Club 4601 Kellogg. 14 victims shot, one victim decreased. pic.twitter.com/yMMlTf5Bcl — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) March 26, 2017

Police told NBC News there is no indication this is terrorism related.

Several of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

