Plane takes off in Kissimmee, crashes in Alabama; family of 4 killed

By WESH.com Published:

HAYDEN, Ala. (WESH) — Two teenagers were among the four people dead when a small plane crashed in Hayden, Alabama on Saturday.

Officials are saying the family of four from Jackson, Tennesseewere flying home after a trip from Disney World.

Officials said the Cessna 210 left Kissimmee Gateway Airport inFlorida just before 1 p.m. and was flying to McKeller-Sipes Regional Airport inJackson, Tennessee.

The FAA and NTSB are still investigating the scene, but said thewing came off while in the air.

“We had debris fields which were scattered several square miles apart, I mean we had wings in some part, which were kinda indicative that maybe it begun to lose pieces. And then the fuselage came to rest where it lost those pieces,” said Kyle Ellison, Assistant Chief at West Blunt Fire District. “We almost have a mile of debris.”

WESH-TV
The victims included a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a45-year-old man and 43-year-old woman.

Officials have not released victims’ names.

 

