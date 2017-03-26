Pinellas County Highway Department arrested for misusing employer’s credit card, pawning stolen items

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County Highway Department employee is behind bars on Sunday for misusing his employer’s credit card and pawning items he stole from the county.

Authorities say Jeffrey Keith Hailes, 30 spent over $1,335.50 at a Home Depot in January, using his employer’s credit card without their authorization.

He was also busted for pawning items belonging to the county at a Pinellas Park pawn shop, including a Rebar cutter from his work truck worth $1,399. He received $150 in return. In other instances, Hailes, pawned other items belonging to Pinellas County, including a jigsaw, a nail gun, a grinder and a survey level.

His employers were able to identify the items he pawned and told authorities these transactions were not authorized.

Hailes was arrested on Saturday and charged with eight counts of false verification of ownership, two violation of probation charges (cocaine and oxycodone possession) and one count of scheming to defraud.

He remains at the Pinellas County Jail, where he is being held on a $90,000 bond.

 

