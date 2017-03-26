Pennsylvania man killed on I-75 after leaving road for unknown reason and crashing into tree

By Published:

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pennsylvania man died on I-75 this afternoon after he veered off the road for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree.

It happened at 12:15 pm within the Sumter County rest area.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Thomas Kaefer, 49 of Scottdale, Pennsylvania was traveling southbound in his GMC Sierra when he suddenly accelerated and traveled onto the south side of the rest area building and collided with a tree.

Kaefer sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

No further details were provided.  Stay on WFLA.com for more updates as this story develops.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s