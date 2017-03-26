Pennsylvania man killed on I-75 after leaving road for unknown reason and crashing into tree

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pennsylvania man died on I-75 this afternoon after he veered off the road for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree.

It happened at 12:15 pm within the Sumter County rest area.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Thomas Kaefer, 49 of Scottdale, Pennsylvania was traveling southbound in his GMC Sierra when he suddenly accelerated and traveled onto the south side of the rest area building and collided with a tree.

Kaefer sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

No further details were provided. Stay on WFLA.com for more updates as this story develops.

