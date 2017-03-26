Pennsylvania man killed on I-75 after leaving road for unknown reason and crashing into tree

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pennsylvania man died on I-75 this afternoon after he veered off the road for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree.
It happened at 12:15 pm within the Sumter County rest area.
The Florida Highway Patrol says Thomas Kaefer, 49 of Scottdale, Pennsylvania was traveling southbound in his GMC Sierra when he suddenly accelerated and traveled onto the south side of the rest area building and collided with a tree.
Kaefer sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.
No further details were provided. Stay on WFLA.com for more updates as this story develops.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- USF defensive back Hassan Childs in stable condition after off-campus shooting
- Bloomingdale Library rape survivor finally gets chance to go to prom
- Attorney: Family says missing TN teen once hid from kidnapping suspect
- Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns deputy who passed away after cancer battle
- Bartow Police officer fired after controversial Facebook post
- Tampa police bring girl birthday cake after original cake destroyed in house fire
- Deputies: Sprint car driver dead after crash at racetrack in Bradenton