Orlando resident discovers grenade while gardening

By WESH.com Published:
WESH

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)— A resident on the 1000 Block of Marabon Avenue in Orlando called police Sunday after finding a possible grenade while gardening.

Orlando police quickly determined there was no danger. Authorities said the device is an inactive pineapple grenade.

The homeowner didn’t want to keep the grenade, so police took it away.

Police are unsure how the grenade got in the garden or who put it there.

