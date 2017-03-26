Man with signs of stroke evacuated off cruise ship near Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A 52-year-old man who was showing signs of a stroke was flown off a cruise ship near Jacksonville.
The U.S. Coast said in a statement that the man was evacuated off the ship Carnival Elation late Saturday about 20 miles east of Jacksonville.
The man was flown to a Jacksonville hospital where he was in stable condition.
