Homeowners association tells Jacksonville woman to take down ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Jacksonville woman was shocked to receive a letter from a homeowners association asking her to take down her “Blue Lives Matter” flag because a neighbor found it “racist” and “offensive.”

Her father, Jeff Gaddie, a police officer told WJAX-TV the flag has been flying for several years to honor him and many other family members who are in law enforcement.

“She called to ask why,” Gaddie said. “They told her they had received a complaint that it was considered racist, offensive and anti-Black Lives Matter,” he added.

The association reportedly asked the woman, who refused to be named in fear of backlash, to submit a request to fly the flag. And when she did, her request was denied.

According to WJAX-TV, only American and military-themed flags are allowed to fly in the neighborhood, even though other flags were seen in the area.

