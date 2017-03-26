FHP: 1 dead, several injured after 3-car crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol says one person is dead and several others, including children, are injured after a three-car crash in Pasco County that happened Saturday night.

Johnathon Carmack, 28, was driving a Chevy Blazer east on State Road 52 near Ehren Cutoff, when officers say he went into the westbound lane and into the path of an SUV, causing the two to collide.

According to the crash report, the SUV spun off the road and hit a fence. The Chevy Blazer continued east and hit a Mercedes.

Officers say Carmack was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Main hospital. His passenger, 28-year-old Katherine Yager, is at Bayonet Point with critical injuries.

A 13-year-old passenger in the SUV suffered serious injuries. Five others from that car have minor injuries, including a 1-year-old, a 5-year-old and a 12-year-old.

The driver of the Mercedes, 70-year-old Efraim Abramsohn, and his passenger, 58-year-old Leslie Croteau-Abramsohn, both have serious injuries.

