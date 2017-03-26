Drug dosage doubled before Miami teen live-streamed suicide

MIAMI (AP) – A month before a South Florida foster child live-streamed her suicide on Facebook Live, the dosage of an antidepressant given to her was doubled by a doctor.
The Miami Herald reported Sunday that Zoloft, the antidepressant prescribed to 14-year-old Naika Venant has a critical warning that it increased the risk of suicide in children.
The drug had a “black box” warning that is U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s strongest advisory.
A spokesman for Zoloft’s parent company, Pfizer, says the black box warning includes a note to families and caregivers about monitoring patients for suicidal thoughts or unusual changes in behavior.
Florida Department of Children & Families Secretary Mike Carroll told the Herald that the agency doesn’t prescribe medications for children in its custody, only doctors do.
