Domestic violence survivor and mother of 5 receives high school and health diplomas in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – After overcoming a series of obstacles, a Clearwater mother of five received her high school and health diplomas on Saturday.

Tamika Holland went back to school after a number of setbacks. She had just escaped an abusive husband, her mother died and she was homeless.

But on Saturday, Holland proudly stood before 4,500 graduates as she was recognized for her accomplishments over the past two years at UMA’s Spring Commencement Exercises at the Sun Dome in Tampa where she received her high school diploma and dental assistant certification with honor.

“I am very happy I decided to choose UMA because I have an extended family now,” Holland said. “I have confidence, I have a home, a car, and a job in my career at a busy dental office.

“They say, lead by example,” she continued. “I am able to do that. I have 11 grandchildren. They are able to see their nana go from not really having very much to see that I was able to get it all back. I let everything go when that domestic violence took place. I left it all behind.”

