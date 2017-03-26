Deputies: Sprint car driver dead after crash at race track in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A sprint car driver is dead after a crash Saturday night at a race track in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 41-year-old David Steele of Tampa was driving the car during a race at DeSoto Speedway around 9 p.m. when one of his front wheels hit another car’s back wheel during a turn. According to investigators, that caused his car to go airborne before it spun and hit a wall.

Steele was treated by medics, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

