Deer-chasing sasquatch blamed for Idaho car crash

TENSED, Idaho (WFLA) – An Idaho woman is blaming a Bigfoot for her wreck last week, according to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
The unidentified 50-year-old woman told police she hit a deer on US-95 when she was distracted by a sasquatch chasing the animal on the side of the road.
The woman said she spotted the 7’8″ shaggy beast in her rear-view mirror and once she refocused her eyes, the deer had crossed into her path and she struck it with her Subaru Forester.
The incident was filed to “vehicle versus deer collisions” and police did not report any evidence of Bigfoot, according to The Associated Press.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- USF defensive back Hassan Childs in stable condition after off-campus shooting
- Bloomingdale Library rape survivor finally gets chance to go to prom
- Attorney: Family says missing TN teen once hid from kidnapping suspect
- Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns deputy who passed away after cancer battle
- Bartow Police officer fired after controversial Facebook post
- Tampa police bring girl birthday cake after original cake destroyed in house fire
- Deputies: Sprint car driver dead after crash at racetrack in Bradenton