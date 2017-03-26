Deer-chasing sasquatch blamed for Idaho car crash

By Published:
The legend of Bigfoot has baffled many people and now again, a footprint was discovered, Sunday, August 26, 1980 at a residence in Johnstown. Unrelated file photo. (AP Photo)

TENSED, Idaho (WFLA) – An Idaho woman is blaming a Bigfoot for her wreck last week, according to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

The unidentified 50-year-old woman told police she hit a deer on US-95 when she was distracted by a sasquatch chasing the animal on the side of the road.

The woman said she spotted the 7’8″ shaggy beast in her rear-view mirror and once she refocused her eyes, the deer had crossed into her path and she struck it with her Subaru Forester.

The incident was filed to “vehicle versus deer collisions” and police did not report any evidence of Bigfoot, according to The Associated Press.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s