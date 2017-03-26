Deer-chasing sasquatch blamed for Idaho car crash

TENSED, Idaho (WFLA) – An Idaho woman is blaming a Bigfoot for her wreck last week, according to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

The unidentified 50-year-old woman told police she hit a deer on US-95 when she was distracted by a sasquatch chasing the animal on the side of the road.

The woman said she spotted the 7’8″ shaggy beast in her rear-view mirror and once she refocused her eyes, the deer had crossed into her path and she struck it with her Subaru Forester.

The incident was filed to “vehicle versus deer collisions” and police did not report any evidence of Bigfoot, according to The Associated Press.

