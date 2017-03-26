Clearwater Police working a death investigation after body found in woods

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Clearwater are actively working a death investigation after a man’s body was found in a wooded area.
The body was located near 1281 S. Hercules Ave.
It was found in such bad condition that police are waiting for the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the man’s identity due to decomposition issues.
Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this story as it develops.
