Bloomingdale Library rape survivor finally gets chance to go to prom

BLOOMINGDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Queena Vuong never had the chance to go to prom.

She should have been picking out dresses and hairstyles and doing other prom-related things teenage girls take for granted, but instead she was recovering from a brutal attack.

In 2008, Vuong was raped and beaten outside a Bloomingdale library. Kendrick Morris was convicted of the crimes and is serving time and prison.

The attack left Vuong unable to walk or talk and she missed out on many key life events, like her high school’s prom.

But in two weeks, that changes.

One of her best friends, Derrick Perez asked Queena today if she would go to prom with him and with a huge smile on her face, she said yes. Perez is working on a film about her life called “Queena” and told WFLA the school plans to cover her ticket and a few anonymous supporters are sending her on a shopping spree for her dream dress.

The special night will take place on April 8th.

