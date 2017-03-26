Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis to speak at USF

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Classically trained, academy award-winning actor, Viola Davis will grace the floor of the Marshall Student Center Ballroom at USF on Tuesday, April 4th.

Davis is schedule to speak as part of the student-run University Lecture Series, which will take place during USF week, a week-long celebration of Bull pride.

The speech is free and open to the public, though seating is limited with preference given to USF students.

Doors will open at 7:45 pm.

Davis currently stars on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder, a role that gave her an Emmy. She also won her first Academy Award this year after starring alongside Denzel Washington in the film adaptation of August Wilson’s Fences.

