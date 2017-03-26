Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis to speak at USF

By Published:
Viola Davis poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Classically trained, academy award-winning actor, Viola Davis will grace the floor of the Marshall Student Center Ballroom at USF on Tuesday, April 4th.

Davis is schedule to speak as part of the student-run University Lecture Series, which will take place during USF week, a week-long celebration of Bull pride.

The speech is free and open to the public, though seating is limited with preference given to USF students.

Doors will open at 7:45 pm.

Davis currently stars on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder, a role that gave her an Emmy. She also won her first Academy Award this year after starring alongside Denzel Washington in the film adaptation of August Wilson’s Fences.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s