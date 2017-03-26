46 dogs, saved from slaughter, arrive in NY from South Korea

By Published:
Humane Society International/Andrew Kelly via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Forty-six dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea have arrived at New York’s Kennedy Airport to find new homes.

The animals landed late Saturday and were headed for shelters in New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The Humane Society International is responsible for saving the dogs that would otherwise have been slaughtered for their meat. Humane Society officials say they awaited death in dirty, dark cages and were fed barely enough to survive. The farm was just north of Seoul, in Goyang, South Korea.

The dogs will be available for adoption in the United States. First, the shelters plan to make sure each one is ready for a new life in someone’s home.

The Humane Society has helped save more than 800 South Korean dogs on farms since 2015.

___

This story has been corrected to show the dogs arrived Saturday, not Sunday.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s