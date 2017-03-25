Top 8 videos of the week on WFLA.com

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —An alligator is pulled from a storm drain in Oldsmar; a set of twins’ night of chaos and adventure goes viral; and chilling new details come to light about the Tennessee teen who was reportedly abducted by her teacher.  

These are the top eight videos on WFLA.com this week.

8. VIDEO: Gator pulled from storm drain in Pinellas County

7. Chilling new details in case of missing Tennessee teen 

6. Martial arts student in custody after punching attack of USF student in St. Pete

5.  WATCH:  Eaglet E9 leaves the nest!  

4. 104 arrested in Polk County prostitution sting  

3. Tearful DeSoto mother expresses gratitute for prayers after arson fire kills 3 sons

2.  WATCH:  Animal park awaits birth of baby giraffe

1.  Hilarious video shows twins night of chaos and adventure 

 

