Tampa Pride returns in 2017 with special tribute to Pulse victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Thousands of people converged on Ybor City on Saturday to celebrate Tampa Pride, one of the first Pride celebrations in the country.

Today marks the event’s third anniversary.

An estimated 30,000 people turned out in support of the LGBTQ community and enjoyed food, entertainment and other fun activities.

The event took a somber tone as attendees paid a special tribute to the victims of the Orlando Pulse tragedy. Some of the survivors were in attendance.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn participates in this year's Tampa Pride parade.

The celebration aims to highlight the issues community has overcome as well as the problems they continue to fight.

“With another year of marriage equality in the books, we have plenty to celebrate. But there’s also much work to be done in light of recent election results. Our community is under attack accross the nation. Now isn’t the time to be complacent. From fighting housing discrimination to fighting job discrimination to fighting attempts to legalize discrimination across the board under the misnomer of religious freedom: we can’t let up,” organizers wrote on their website.

