Tampa Pride returns in 2017 with special tribute to Pulse victims

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Thousands of people converged on Ybor City on Saturday to celebrate Tampa Pride, one of the first Pride celebrations in the country.

Today marks the event’s third anniversary.

An estimated 30,000 people turned out in support of the LGBTQ community and enjoyed food, entertainment and other fun activities.

The event took a somber tone as attendees paid a special tribute to the victims of the Orlando Pulse tragedy. Some of the survivors were in attendance.

 

Tampa Pride 2017

 

The celebration aims to highlight the issues community has overcome as well as the problems they continue to fight.

“With another year of marriage equality in the books, we have plenty to celebrate. But there’s also much work to be done in light of recent election results. Our community is under attack accross the nation. Now isn’t the time to be complacent. From fighting housing discrimination to fighting job discrimination to fighting attempts to legalize discrimination across the board under the misnomer of religious freedom: we can’t let up,” organizers wrote on their website.

To learn more about Tampa Pride, you can visit tampapride.org.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s