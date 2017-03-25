Tampa police bring adorable girl birthday cake after old cake destroyed in house fire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Three Tampa police officers helped spread some much-needed birthday joy to a young girl whose birthday cake was destroyed in a house fire.
The Tampa Police Department shared a photo on Facebook of the adorable young girl with two officers who brought her Disney’s ‘Frozen’-themed cake.
Few details were provided about the fire, the young girl and the officers involved. We’ve reached out to the Tampa Police Department for more information on this feel-good story and will provide an update once we hear back.
