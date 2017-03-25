Tampa motorcyclist killed in rear-end wreck on SR-52 in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A 73-year-old Tampa man is dead after a rear-end collision involving a Dodge Caliber and a motorcycle on State Road 52 in Pasco County on Saturday.
It happened at 6:45 pm near the Ehren Cutoff.
The Florida Highway patrol say the Dodge’s driver Justin Howard, 29 rear-ended the motorcyclist, who was traveling in front of him at a slower speed.
The victim sustained fatal injuries and was transported to the Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities are waiting to release the name of the man who died pending notification of family.
