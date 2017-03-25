St. Pete police search for man who crashed stolen car and ran away barefoot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department is trying to identify a man they say crashed a stolen car into a tractor-trailer this week.
Officers say it happened around 10:30 Tuesday night on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South. The incident was caught on video.
According to police, the man crashed the stolen car into the parked tractor-trailer and then ran off barefoot, all with a lit cigarette in his mouth.
If you know who the man in the video is, you’re asked to call police at 727-893-7780.
