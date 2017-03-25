St. Pete police search for man who crashed stolen car and ran away barefoot

By Published:
Photo courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department is trying to identify a man they say crashed a stolen car into a tractor-trailer this week.

Officers say it happened around 10:30 Tuesday night on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South. The incident was caught on video.

According to police, the man crashed the stolen car into the parked tractor-trailer and then ran off barefoot, all with a lit cigarette in his mouth.

If you know who the man in the video is, you’re asked to call police at 727-893-7780.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s