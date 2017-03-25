Scuffle breaks out at pro-Trump rally in California

By Published:
AP Photo/Matt York, File

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A scuffle broke out Saturday on a Southern California beach where supporters of President Donald Trump had gathered to march.

The Los Angeles Times reports (goo.gl/3C88wT) that an anti-Trump protester allegedly doused the event’s organizer with pepper spray and was set upon in the sand by a group of Trump supporters.

KCBS-TV reports (goo.gl/moYICQ) that fights broke out between pro-Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters about half an hour after the noon event began at Bolsa Chica State Beach. Hundreds of people had gathered.

Counter-protesters said before the march began that they planned to try to stop its progress with a “human wall.”

Authorities could not immediately be reached for details about any arrests.

Earlier this month, a rally in Berkeley, California, in support of Trump turned violent and his supporters clashed with counter-protesters in several fights that led to the arrest of 10 people and left at least seven people injured.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s