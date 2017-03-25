Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns deputy who passed away after cancer battle

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Deputy Brad Rosenbauer passed away on Friday following three battles with colon cancer.

“Deputy Sheriff Brad Rosenbauer passed away, after a long, courageous, and valiant battle against cancer. Our hearts are broken,” said the sheriff’s office on its Facebook page. “Brad – we will miss your smiling face, your indomitable spirit, your strong faith, your encouragement, and your love of helping others.”

Rosenbauer was first diagnosed with Stage 3C colon cancer in 2014, just four months into the job, while he was planning a wedding with his now-wife, Brittany.

“This was a defining moment for me. There were no more decisions. I didn’t have a choice,” said Sgt. Rosenbauer in a video that was shared before he died to the Polk County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page. “A week later, I was having surgery to remove most of my colon and tumor.”

He underwent surgery and months of chemotherapy to stop the cancer from spreading. He was even doing chemo treatments when he married Brittany in 2015.

Sadly, Rosenbauer’s cancer returned for a third time and doctors said it was inoperable.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that Rosenbauer had passed.

He and his wife are expecting a baby in June.

“Brittany – we love you, and we will always be here for you, and your son,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputies set up a registry in his memory to accept donations for his family. You can give to Polk Charities, Inc. if you want to help the Rosenbauers.

