Osceola County school bus driver charged with child porn arrested again

By WESH.com Published:
Osceola County Sheriff's Office

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)—An Osceola County school bus driver has been arrested again, charged with 25 more counts of possessing child pornography.

Jonathan Cory Widows, 24, was arrested Friday on the additional charges. A tip from a citizen led detectives to arrest Widows about two weeks ago on ten counts of the same offense. Detectives got a search warrant, and went to Widows’ home. Deputies seized electronic devices that had 10 pornographic images of pre-adolescent children. As investigators searched his electronic devices after the initial arrest, more illegal images were found.

Widows appeared before a judge Saturday afternoon on the new charges. The judge found probable cause to believe that the alleged offenses were committed, appointed the Public Defender to represent Widows, and ordered him to be held without bond.

An Osceola County School District spokeswoman told WESH 2 News that district officials immediately began the process of terminating Widows’ employment, after the initial arrest. He had been working as a probationary employee. He was hired in November as a substitute bus driver.

 

