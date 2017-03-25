Oldest living FDNY retiree celebrates 103rd birthday in Pasco County

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – After a little more than a century, a Pasco County man celebrated his 103rd birthday with fellow retired members of the New York City Fire Department.

The firefighters, dressed in uniform, marched into Richard Krempler’s Hudson home with flags and bagpipes to surround him at the kitchen table and sing happy birthday.

This was all part of “The Gene Okane Division of FDNY Retired” plan to celebrate Krempler being the oldest living FDNY retiree.

“He’s seen a lot of fire duties and six fire companies. In fact he came in just after the horse and buggies. That’s the age of the fire company when he joined,” retired FDNY LT. James Berry said.

Krempler served FDNY for 21 years, and got a little emotional when he realized his fellow retirees did not forget him and his birthday.

Congratulatory letters from Senator Bill Nelson and Governor Rick Scott were read to Krempler right before the group helped him blow out his birthday candles so they all could have cake.

