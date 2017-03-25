NAACP urges Fla. governor to return case to prosecutor

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The Florida NAACP conference is urging Florida’s governor to return an officer-murder case to a prosecutor who had it taken away after she said her office will no longer seek the death penalty.
NAACP Florida State Conference President Adora Obi Nweze said Saturday that the group’s members don’t support Gov. Rick Scott’s decision to take the Markeith Loyd case away from State Attorney Aramis Ayala.
Television station WKMG reports Nweze spoke at a news conference held Saturday at the group’s meeting in Orlando.
Loyd is charged with first-degree murder in the killings of his ex-girlfriend and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.
Scott gave Loyd’s case to another prosecutor after Ayala said she would no longer seek the death penalty.
Ayala says Scott overstepped his authority.
