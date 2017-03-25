NAACP urges Fla. governor to return case to prosecutor

By Published:
In a press conference on the steps of the Orange County Courthouse, Florida Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala announces Thursday, March 16, 2017, that her office will no longer pursue the death penalty as a sentence in any case brought before the 9th Judicial Circuit of Florida. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The Florida NAACP conference is urging Florida’s governor to return an officer-murder case to a prosecutor who had it taken away after she said her office will no longer seek the death penalty.

NAACP Florida State Conference President Adora Obi Nweze said Saturday that the group’s members don’t support Gov. Rick Scott’s decision to take the Markeith Loyd case away from State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

Television station WKMG reports Nweze spoke at a news conference held Saturday at the group’s meeting in Orlando.

Loyd is charged with first-degree murder in the killings of his ex-girlfriend and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Scott gave Loyd’s case to another prosecutor after Ayala said she would no longer seek the death penalty.

Ayala says Scott overstepped his authority.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s