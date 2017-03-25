Millions to switch off lights for Earth Hour 2017

(WFLA) —It’s lights out at 8:30 pm around the world tonight as hundreds and millions of people switch off their lights for Earth Hour 2017.

Earth Hour is an initiative led by the World Wildlife Fund that draws attention to the fight against climate change.

It happens once a year. People are encouraged to switch off their lights and electronic devices for one hour in the evening.

The gesture is symbolic, but organizers hope it will help people become more wary about the energy they use.

Prominent buildings and landmarks including the Eiffel Tower, the Empire State Building, the Space Needle, the Golden Gate Bridge and the Pyramids of Egypt will go dark to show their commitment to the planet. But for obvious reasons, traffic lights, street lights and other safety-related signs will stay illuminated.

This year marks the initiative’s 10th anniversary. It was started by the WWF in 2007 in Sydney with more than two million participants and over the past ten years it has grown to include 162 countries and engaged millions of participants around the world.

The organization does not usually audit Earth Hour’s energy-saving results, but one year they tracked the results of Earth Hour in Bangkok, Thailand and say electricity usage was reduced by 73.34 megawatts during the hour—saving 41.6 tonnes of carbon monoxide from being produced.

