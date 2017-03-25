Man carrying a sword, dressed as Joker arrested in Virginia

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have arrested a man who was dressed as comic book villain the Joker and reportedly carrying a sword.
Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Hall said in a news release that the department got several 911 calls Friday afternoon reporting a man made up as Batman’s nemesis. He was wearing a cape and carrying a sword.
Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Putman has been charged with wearing a mask in public, a felony that can result in a year in jail.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Putman has a lawyer.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- FHP searching for Hillsborough driver who crashed SUV into trees, left passenger to die
- Martial arts student in custody after punching attack of USF student in St. Pete
- Lakeland PD: Woman stole identity to pay for breast implants, butt lift, lip injection
- New York parents accused of murdering teen, burning house
- Deputies: Hernando teacher and student had sex, drank alcohol, used drugs
- Cops: Parents delayed help for boy shot in head so they could scrub evidence