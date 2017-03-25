Hawaii man sentenced in ‘senseless’ murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend

MAUI (WFLA) —The Hawaii man convicted of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend will spend his life behind bars.

Steven Capobianco was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole on Friday after he was found guilty in December of murdering Carly ‘Charli’ Scott. He was also convicted of second-degree arson for burning Scott’s vehicle.

The victim was five months pregnant with her and Capobianco’s son when she disappeared in February of 2014.

Police still do not know the location of her body, but they were able to recover some of Scott’s blood-stained clothing and part of her jawbone. Her skirt was found with multiple stab wounds in the abdomen area.

Second Circuit Chief Judge Joseph Cardoza told the courtroom on Friday that Capobianco had lured the victim to her death and called the defendant self-centered for not wanting to be a father.

“That is so tragic and senseless,” the judge said.

He had the ability to impose a harsher sentence without parole, but didn’t because Capobianco might be able to successfully appeal his sentence since the victim’s exact cause of death is unknown.

The former couple met in 2009 and lived together for two years, but “the defendant would tell his friends that they were just roommates and he did not like to take pictures with her,” according to Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rivera.

When they broke up, Capobianco moved on to another woman as Scott fell pregnant. She decided to carry the child despite pressure from Capobianco to end her pregnancy.

Capobianco did not testify during his trial and declined to speak at his sentence hearing.

The Hawaii Paroline Authority will determine how many years he must serve before he’s up for parole.

