Gunshots fired in burglary of store at Bellagio in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say they are investigating a burglary at a high-end retail store inside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.
Police said in a statement Saturday that a preliminary investigation suggests that at least three people entered the store and one of them fired gunshots. No one was injured and a suspect was taken into custody.
Authorities say initial reports indicated there was an active shooter but that proved to be false. Parts of the casino property are closed as police investigate.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- FHP searching for Hillsborough driver who crashed SUV into trees, left passenger to die
- Martial arts student in custody after punching attack of USF student in St. Pete
- Lakeland PD: Woman stole identity to pay for breast implants, butt lift, lip injection
- New York parents accused of murdering teen, burning house
- Deputies: Hernando teacher and student had sex, drank alcohol, used drugs
- Cops: Parents delayed help for boy shot in head so they could scrub evidence