Frozen taquitos sold in Florida being recalled due to possible contamination

By Published:

FLORIDA (WFLA) – More than 35-thousand pounds of frozen ready-to-eat beef taquitos are being recalled because they could be contaminated by rubber with plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall by Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc. on Friday.

It impacts 60-oz. cartons labeled “Jose Ole Taquitos Beef Carne De Res in Corn Tortillas Crispy and Crunchy.” The affected products have codes 3366365A, 3366365B, 3366365C, 3366365D and a Best By date of December 30, 2017.

The FSIS says the recall was issued after the company received two complaints of rubber with white plastic in the products. The materials came from processing equipment.

If you have this product at home, you should not eat it. Instead, you should return it to where you bought it.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s