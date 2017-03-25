Florida legislators take on hard-line immigration policies

By Published:
Gov. Rick Scott delivers his state of the state address to the joint session of the Florida legislature, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The election of President Donald Trump has given new impetus to Florida state lawmakers who are pushing to pass bills seen as tough on immigrants and refugees.

The measures that are moving ahead call for harsher sentences for people living in the country illegally, penalties for local government officials in so-called sanctuary cities, and a stop to the state’s participation in the federal refugee resettlement program.

Democrats have expressed concern over the potential unconstitutionality of these proposals, but Republicans do not accept the premise of that argument, and say immigrants who are living in the country illegally should follow the rule of law.

In recent years, similar immigration policies have gone nowhere in the Legislature, but the current political climate could push these efforts further.

