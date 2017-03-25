Florida group helps veterans start businesses

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A Florida business group is helping veterans start businesses.
The group, Veterans Florida, started this year after receiving $1 million in funding from the state.
It offers veterans starting a business seven bi-weekly meetings followed by a continuing mentorship.
Homer Boone, a veterans outreach manager for CareerSource Central Florida, says veterans have a camaraderie that translates into easy communication with each other.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that Small Business Administration data shows veterans’ share of new businesses has been decreasing in recent years.
It was more than a third of all new businesses in 2007, but only a fifth of new businesses in 2013.
Veterans Florida hopes to fill the gap with mentorships and other programs.
