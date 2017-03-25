Dunkin’ Donuts getting rid of Coffee Coolatta

(WFLA) – Dunkin’ Donuts says it’s getting rid of one of its most popular drinks this summer.
The coffee chain is phasing out the “Coffee Coolatta” to replace it with “Frozen Coffee.”
Dunkin’ Donuts says the new drink has more of a coffee taste than the old drink, but fans of the coolatta have been taking to social media to complain about the news.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- FHP searching for Hillsborough driver who crashed SUV into trees, left passenger to die
- Martial arts student in custody after punching attack of USF student in St. Pete
- Lakeland PD: Woman stole identity to pay for breast implants, butt lift, lip injection
- New York parents accused of murdering teen, burning house
- Deputies: Hernando teacher and student had sex, drank alcohol, used drugs
- Cops: Parents delayed help for boy shot in head so they could scrub evidence