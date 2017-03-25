Dunkin’ Donuts getting rid of Coffee Coolatta

(WFLA) – Dunkin’ Donuts says it’s getting rid of one of its most popular drinks this summer.

The coffee chain is phasing out the “Coffee Coolatta” to replace it with “Frozen Coffee.”

Dunkin’ Donuts says the new drink has more of a coffee taste than the old drink, but fans of the coolatta have been taking to social media to complain about the news.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES