Deputies search for missing Land O’ Lakes man

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Sheriff’s deputies in Pasco County are searching for a missing man from Land O’ Lakes.
Deputies say 84-year-old Kan Chow left his home on Killington Boulevard early Thursday morning and never came home. He was driving a black 2005 Honda Element with the Florida license plate J662FC.
Chow has brown hair and brown eyes, and is about 5’3”. He does not have any known medical conditions, according to the sheriff’s office.
If you have any information about where Chow is, you’re asked to call 1-800-706-2488.
