Deputies save woman in distress from drowning in Pasco County lake

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman in distress was saved from drowning in a lake on Saturday in Pasco County thanks to two quick-thinking deputies.

It happened near Harrison Drive and Jackson Drive.

Two deputies were performing a welfare check when they found the woman in the middle of the lake, clinging to a tiny object.

The woman, who appeared to be in distress, went under water several times, according to deputies.

The fast-thinking deputies quickly hopped in a neighbor’s boat, paddled towards the distressed woman and rescued her.

She was transported to a nearby hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputies quick and decisive actions likely saved her from sustaining great bodily harm.

