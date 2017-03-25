Deputies save woman in distress from drowning in Pasco County lake

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman in distress was saved from drowning in a lake on Saturday in Pasco County thanks to two quick-thinking deputies.
It happened near Harrison Drive and Jackson Drive.
Two deputies were performing a welfare check when they found the woman in the middle of the lake, clinging to a tiny object.
The woman, who appeared to be in distress, went under water several times, according to deputies.
The fast-thinking deputies quickly hopped in a neighbor’s boat, paddled towards the distressed woman and rescued her.
She was transported to a nearby hospital.
The Sheriff’s Office says the deputies quick and decisive actions likely saved her from sustaining great bodily harm.
