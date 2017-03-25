Deputies save woman in distress from drowning in Pasco County lake

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman in distress was saved from drowning in a lake on Saturday in Pasco County thanks to two quick-thinking deputies.

It happened near Harrison Drive and Jackson Drive.

Two deputies were performing a welfare check when they found the woman in the middle of the lake, clinging to a tiny object.

The woman, who appeared to be in distress, went under water several times, according to deputies.

The fast-thinking deputies quickly hopped in a neighbor’s boat, paddled towards the distressed woman and rescued her.

She was transported to a nearby hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputies quick and decisive actions likely saved her from sustaining great bodily harm.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s