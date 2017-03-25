Deputies look for missing Alachua County teen

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding Christopher Carr, 16.

Carr was last seen on North Ocean Avenue in Daytona wearing a blue hoodie, a light colored t-shirt and dark colored jeans or pants.

He is a 5’8″ white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on Carr’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 352-955-1818 or 911.

