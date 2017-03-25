Deputies investigating apparent carjacking in Dade City

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Pasco County are trying to identify four suspects in a carjacking that happened earlier this week.

Investigators say the victims were stopped on the side of Frazee Hill Road in Dade City watching the sunset when a dark car stopped nearby. One of the victims told deputies she was then pulled out of the car she was sitting in, and saw other suspects beating her boyfriend until he was down.

According to deputies, the victims said at least two of the suspects had dark-colored handguns.

The sheriff’s office says two of the suspects eventually jumped into the victims’ 2008 Hyundai Entourage and took off while the other two suspects left in the dark car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

