Bradenton motorcyclist killed in US 41 collision

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton man was killed in a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officers say the SUV was stopped near a McDonald’s on Tamiami Trail around 8:45 Saturday morning. The driver pulled out to cross the southbound lanes of US 41 and, according to the crash report, failed to see the motorcycle and went into its path.

Investigators say the motorcycle hit the back of the SUV. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP officers have identified the motorcyclist as 36-year-old Chad Stephens. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

