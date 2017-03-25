Body found in car reeking of chemicals in Jacksonville

Published:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A bomb squad in Jacksonville, Florida is responding to a car in which a body was found and a sign was posted to the vehicle saying “hazmat needed.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the bomb squad responded to the car parked in front of a house on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says in a statement that there was a strong chemical smell around the car.

The car also had a sign on it reading, read “Danger, stay back hazmat needed.”

The fire department says no evacuation is needed in the neighborhood.

