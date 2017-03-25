Bartow Police officer fired after controversial Facebook post

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bartow Police Department says an officer who posted a controversial comment on Facebook no longer works for the department.

Earlier this month, protesters called for Officer Christina Arribas to be fired after a post made to her personal Facebook page where she called former President Obama a “gorilla.”

A citizen complained to the department about the post back in November.

The post said, “Yes!!! This year we lost two gorillas. One is in heaven, and one is moving out of the White House. One will be missed. One will not be.”

After the protests and news coverage about the post, State Attorney Brian Haas removed Officer Arribas as a state witness. Arribas was then placed on administrative leave with pay.

Now the police department confirms that Police Chief Joe Hall terminated Arribas’ employment with the department on Thursday.

