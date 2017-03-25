8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | March 25-26

1. Tampa Pride Parade (Saturday)

Celebrate in solidarity with the LGBTQ community as Tampa Pride marks its third anniversary in Ybor City. Get the details.

2. Pass the Plate: The FHM’s 3rd Annual Spring Cook-Off (Sunday)

Stop by the Florida Holocaust Museum for a celebration of family, history, heritage and tasty recipes. The event is free to the public and will feature a cooking demonstration and sampling from culinary expert Michael Twitty. Get the details.

3. Jazz Brunch (Sunday)

Enjoy breakfast favorites like biscuits and gravy and complimentary mimosas with a side of jazz music. Get the details.

4. Bay Area Renaissance Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

Travel back to the 16th century at the annual Bay Area Renaissance festival in Tampa. The festival runs through April 2. Get the details.

5. Martin McDonagh’s A Skull in Connemara (Saturday, Sunday)

Check out playwright Martin McDonagh’s dark, witty masterpiece at Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the performing arts. Get the details.

6. Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

Sample gourmet food and sip wine and cocktails throughout the park this weekend through the end of April. Entertainment this weekend includes Young the Giant and Jason Isbell & John Hiatt Trio. Get the details.

7. Farm Market at Urban Oasis (Saturday, Sunday)

Check out the Urban Oasis Hydroponic Farm and its nice selection of artisanal food products like honey, eggs, raw milk and pasture-raised meats. Get the details.

8. Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment (Saturday, Sunday)

Bring the family to Disney On Ice’s Worlds of Enchantment and see high-speed stunts and all of your favorite Disney characters in action at Amalie Arena. Get the details.

