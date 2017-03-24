The Taste of South Tampa

12th Annual Taste of South Tampa
Sunday, April 2, 2017
Tampa Garden Club
1:00- 4:00 p.m.
*** FOOD DRIVE***
We will also host a food drive at the event! Please bring boxed or canned nonperishable items to benefit

Entertainment provided by

The ticket price is all inclusive and includes:
Unlimited food and beverage samples, beer garden, live entertainment, give-aways from sponsors, opportunity to win prizes and voting for the “Best of South Tampa” awards.

VIP Tickets:
Access to indoor & air conditioned space, swag bag, additional food and beverage options and more!

PRE-SALE PRICES (ends at mid-night 3/30/17)
STCOC Members @ $35 (code required)

STCOC VIP @ $60 (code required)
General Admission @ $50
VIP @ $75
Military @ $35
10 and Under are FREE
*** This is a rain or shine event. No refunds will be given after 3/26/17. ***

DAY OF PRICES:
General Admission @ $60
VIP @ $90
Military @ $40
10 and Under are FREE

2017 LIST OF RESTAURANTS as of 3/16/17
Assorted beer varieties provided by 81Bay Brewing Company! 

Acropolis Greek Taverna
​Bayshore Biscuit Company
Blue Chair Bay Rum
Boca Kitchen Bar & Market
Brookdale Bayshore
Cakes by Nikki Mobile Sweets Cart
Carabba’s Italian Grill
Cask Social Kitchen
Centre Club
Chef Inspired Popcorn Company
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants
Crispers
Florida Cane Distillery
Food Hustlers
Hooters
Inside the Box Cafe
Kahwa Coffee
Kona Grill
MacDintons Irish Pub & Restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Remedies Coffee Bar
Roy’s Tampa
Square 1
Tampa Palms Golf & Country Club
The Blind Goat Food & Drink
Yard of Ale

